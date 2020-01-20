FY2024 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBSFY opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.24. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

