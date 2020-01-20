GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.59 ($30.92).

Shares of G1A opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.41 and its 200-day moving average is €26.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

