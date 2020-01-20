Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) have trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Geely Automobile earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.98 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

GELYF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Geely Automobile in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

