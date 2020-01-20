Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GIGA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

