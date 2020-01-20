Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

