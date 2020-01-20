Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.38 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

