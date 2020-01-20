Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of -308.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

