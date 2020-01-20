Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

