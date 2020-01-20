Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grainger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 295.83 ($3.89).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.46 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($393.69). Also, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.