Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GFED stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $26.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.