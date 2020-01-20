Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & Callon Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CPE) Head to Head Contrast

Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Halcón Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halcón Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 4 9 0 2.69

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 147.88%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Halcón Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Halcón Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halcón Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcón Resources -407.40% -110.36% -42.93% Callon Petroleum 38.86% 7.48% 4.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcón Resources and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcón Resources $226.61 million 0.05 $45.96 million ($0.05) -1.48 Callon Petroleum $587.62 million 1.50 $300.36 million $0.82 4.71

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources. Halcón Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Halcón Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halcón Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Halcón Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcón Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.