Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.