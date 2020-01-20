Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.38 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

