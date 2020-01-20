Hamlin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $126.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

