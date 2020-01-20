Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSTG. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197.86 ($2.60).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.73. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.