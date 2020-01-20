Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €31.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR:JEN opened at €23.96 ($27.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.90. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

