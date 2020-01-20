Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.