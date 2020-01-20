Head to Head Comparison: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

52.0% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Zafgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Zafgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30 Zafgen 0 5 2 0 2.29

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.44%. Zafgen has a consensus price target of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 478.69%. Given Zafgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zafgen is more favorable than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zafgen has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -215.09% -205.30% -52.94% Zafgen N/A -63.33% -45.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Zafgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 4.81 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -1.21 Zafgen N/A N/A -$61.37 million ($1.90) -0.64

Zafgen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zafgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zafgen beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.