Head-To-Head Comparison: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) versus PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evergy and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 2 2 0 2.20 PG&E 0 9 1 0 2.10

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. PG&E has a consensus price target of $14.48, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Evergy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and PG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.59 $535.80 million $2.67 25.22 PG&E $16.76 billion 0.41 -$6.84 billion $4.00 3.27

Evergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% PG&E -66.15% 18.81% 2.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 43,100 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company also owns and operates nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar electricity generation facilities. PG&E Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. On January 29, 2019, PG&E Corporation Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.