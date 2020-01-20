Head-To-Head Comparison: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 24.68% 10.13% 1.10% Bryn Mawr Bank 21.49% 10.66% 1.33%

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lakeland Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $235.43 million 3.64 $63.40 million $1.34 12.66 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.91 $63.79 million $3.10 12.86

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Lakeland Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

