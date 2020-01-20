Head-To-Head Comparison: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) & Phoenix New Media (NASDAQ:FENG)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 3 7 0 2.70 Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViacomCBS currently has a consensus target price of $52.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Phoenix New Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 1.02 $1.96 billion $5.19 7.61 Phoenix New Media $200.33 million 0.71 -$9.19 million ($0.13) -15.08

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViacomCBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% Phoenix New Media -15.92% -6.29% -4.06%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Phoenix New Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

