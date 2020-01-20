Head-To-Head Contrast: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) versus Berkshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:BERK)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Randolph Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 5.16% 1.25% 0.16% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $34.97 million 2.74 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 4.97 $5.62 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

