Head to Head Review: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 11.16 $156.12 million $4.77 23.05 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $3.05 billion 8.53 $331.25 million $6.60 18.85

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 11 0 2.73 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 3 9 0 2.75

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus target price of $132.92, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.22% 4.53% 2.54% DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.22% 2.69% 1.08%

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

