Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.50) on Monday. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.22. The company has a market cap of $455.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

