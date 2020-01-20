Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $880.79 million and a P/E ratio of 65.50. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.82.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

