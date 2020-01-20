Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEP opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

