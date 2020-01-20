HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report sales of $4.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $19.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.05 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGM shares. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.66 on Monday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

