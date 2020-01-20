Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.59.

HTHT stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Huazhu Group by 186.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 128,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

