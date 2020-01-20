Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Stans Energy (NYSE:HREEF) Critical Comparison

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Stans Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stans Energy and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.47 billion 0.67 $85.42 million $0.39 9.69

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Hudbay Minerals -27.35% -0.71% -0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stans Energy and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudbay Minerals 0 6 2 0 2.25

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 113.29%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Stans Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

