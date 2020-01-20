Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

