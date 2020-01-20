Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.