HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.78. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth about $81,486,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,200,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,050,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,821,000 after acquiring an additional 254,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,950,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

