i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,336 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $1,743,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

