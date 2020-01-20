Iamgold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Iamgold by 138.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 307,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Iamgold by 78.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iamgold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,487,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 366,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

