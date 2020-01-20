ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $92.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICF International has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.01%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 106.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ICF International by 1,206.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

