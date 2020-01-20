II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $36.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

