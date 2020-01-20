Independent Research Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.45 ($223.78).

ETR VOW3 opened at €181.36 ($210.88) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €163.03. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

