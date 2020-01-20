Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Societe Generale cut Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

