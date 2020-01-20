Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

IOSP stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $497,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

