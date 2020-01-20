Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPHI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of IPHI opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. Inphi has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,927,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inphi by 7.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

