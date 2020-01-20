Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Inphi has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

