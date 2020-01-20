Insider Selling: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) VP Thomas Mcclelland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $10,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,780.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FEIM opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

