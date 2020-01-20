Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.99

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.99 ($2.83) and last traded at A$3.95 ($2.80), with a volume of 382944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.89 ($2.76).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.36. The firm has a market cap of $768.45 million and a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32.

About Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

