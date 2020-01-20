Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.