Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

1/16/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

1/8/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/6/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

1/3/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $45.83 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

