Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently:

1/19/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2020 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $253.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

