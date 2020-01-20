Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/9/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are appreciative of Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the company rewarded $2.3 billion to its shareholders. Continuing with its pro-investor approach, the carrier's board increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5% and cleared a new buyback program in May 2019. Passenger-revenue growth despite the MAX groundings is an added positive. Declining fuel costs also support bottom-line growth. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, non-fuel unit costs are rising due to the MAX groundings and might limit bottom-line growth. Fuel-efficiency is also being hampered with the company's most fuel-efficient aircraft remaining grounded. The carrier expects the jets to remain grounded through Apr 13, 2020.”

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $55.01 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

