Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Macerich (MAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Macerich (NYSE: MAC) recently:

1/15/2020 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

1/15/2020 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Macerich was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Macerich was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

12/17/2019 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Macerich was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE MAC opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Macerich Co alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,752,000.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.