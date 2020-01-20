Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2020 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of WAT opened at $239.60 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.56 and its 200 day moving average is $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Waters Co alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,971,000 after buying an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Waters by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Waters by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,593,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Waters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.