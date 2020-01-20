InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

InVitae stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. InVitae has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. Research analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InVitae by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

